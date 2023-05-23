Commanders Sign S Ferrod Gardner To Roster

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed S Ferrod Gardner to the roster.

Gardner spent time with the team last year as well. He played in the XFL this past spring season.

Gardner, 26, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was later waived coming out of the preseason, however.

Gardner had two short stints on the practice squad, one at the beginning of the season and one in January, before the Commanders released him again.

He joined the D.C. Defenders in the XFL for their spring season in 2023.

In 2023, Gardner appeared in 10 games for the Defenders and recorded 10 total tackles.