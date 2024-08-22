Commanders Sign S Sheldrick Redwine, Release K Riley Patterson

The Washington Commanders announced Thursday that they’ve signed S Sheldrick Redwine to a contract and released K Riley Patterson.

This comes shortly after the news that the Commanders are trading for K Cade York.

Redwine, 27, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final roster cuts.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad and then caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. The Dolphins were the most recent team to sign him before his stint with Dallas.

The Cowboys released Redwine a few days ago.

In 2023, Redwine appeared in one game for the Cowboys.

Patterson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November. Detroit waived him at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville had re-signed Patterson as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason but traded him to the Lions in May. He kicked most of the season for Detroit before being released and catching on with the Browns as an injury replacement.

From there, the Jaguars signed Patterson to a futures contract this offseason. Jacksonville waived him in July and he was later claimed by the Commanders.

In 2023, Patterson appeared in 15 games for the Browns and Lions, coverting 15 of 17 field goal attempts (88.2 percent) to go along with 35 of 37 extra point tries (94.6 percent).