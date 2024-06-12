Commanders Sign Second-Round DT Jer’Zhan Newton

The Washington Commanders signed second-round DT Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Here’s where Washington stands with signing its 2024 class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jayden Daniels QB 2 Jer’Zhan Newton DT Signed 2 Mike Sainristil CB Signed 2 Ben Sinnott TE 3 Brandon Coleman OG 3 Luke McCaffrey WR Signed 5 Jordan Magee LB Signed 5 Dominique Hampton S Signed 7 Javontae Jean-Baptiste DE Signed

Newton, 21, was a consensus All-American in 2023 and was named First-Team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023. He is considered to be one of the top defensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft class.

The No. 36 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $9,757,994 contract that includes a $3,916,724 signing bonus and will carry a $1,774,181 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Javon Hargrave.

During his three seasons at Illinois, Newton appeared in 42 games, recording 187 tackles, 27.5 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and five pass defenses.