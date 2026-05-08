Commanders Sign Three Draft Picks Including First-Round LB Sonny Styles

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed first-round LB Sonny Styles to his rookie contract.
The Commanders also announced they have signed third-round WR Antonio Williams and fifth-round DE Joshua Josephs.
Here’s a complete look at their draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|7
|Sonny Styles
|LB
|Signed
|3
|71
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|Signed
|5
|147
|Joshua Josephs
|DE
|Signed
|6
|187
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|6
|209
|Matt Gulbin
|C
|7
|223
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|QB
Styles, 21, was a former five-star prospect in the 2022 class. He committed to Ohio State and was named second-team All-Big 10 in 2024 and first-team All-American in 2025.
The Commanders used the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Styles. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $37,212,138 rookie deal with a $23,523,374 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2030.
Throughout his four-year career at Ohio State, Styles appeared in 53 games for Ohio State and recorded 131 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, nine passes defended and an interception.
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