Commanders Sign Three Draft Picks Including First-Round LB Sonny Styles

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed first-round LB Sonny Styles to his rookie contract.

The Commanders also announced they have signed third-round WR Antonio Williams and fifth-round DE Joshua Josephs.

Here’s a complete look at their draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 7 Sonny Styles LB Signed 3 71 Antonio Williams WR Signed 5 147 Joshua Josephs DE Signed 6 187 Kaytron Allen RB 6 209 Matt Gulbin C 7 223 Athan Kaliakmanis QB

Styles, 21, was a former five-star prospect in the 2022 class. He committed to Ohio State and was named second-team All-Big 10 in 2024 and first-team All-American in 2025.

The Commanders used the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Styles. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $37,212,138 rookie deal with a $23,523,374 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2030.

Throughout his four-year career at Ohio State, Styles appeared in 53 games for Ohio State and recorded 131 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, nine passes defended and an interception.