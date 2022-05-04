Commanders Sign WR Alex Erickson

The Washington Commanders announced that they have signed WR/KR Alex Erickson to a contract on Wednesday.

Erickson, 29, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent this past March. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad before being promoted in September.

In 2021, Erickson appeared in all 17 games and recorded three receptions for 55 (18.3 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 57 yards as a punt return specialist and 204 yards on kickoff returns.