Commanders Sign WR/PR Kazmeir Allen & G Mason Brooks

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders signed WR/PR Kazmeir Allen and G Mason Brooks to contracts on Thursday.

Jhabvala notes that both players spent time on Washington’s practice squad last season. They’ll be able to compete for a roster spot in the offseason program.

Allen, 23, originally signed on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in May. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the practice squad.

During his college career, Allen recorded 80 receptions for 762 yards (9.5 YPC) and seven touchdowns, to go along with 68 rushing attempts for 550 yards (8.1 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also recorded 39 kickoff returns for 1,054 yards (27 YPR) and one touchdown.