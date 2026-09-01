Commanders Signed Four To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they signed T Esa Pole, TE Joshua Simon, TE Jack Westover and CB Isaac Yiadom
We have T Esa Pole, TE Joshua Simon, TE Jack Westover and CB Isaac Yiadom to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/UYwImLQpyp
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 1, 2026
Washington’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Jaden Bradley
- DT Byron Cowart
- CB Fred Davis II
- C/G Julian Good-Jones
- QB Sam Hartman
- RB Robert Henry Jr.
- OLB D.J. Johnson
- LB Ale Kaho
- DT Jeffrey M’Ba
- RB Craig Reynolds
- CB Darius Rush
- T/G Trent Scott
- OT Esa Pole
- CB Isaac Yiadom
- TE Jack Westover
- TE Joshua Simon
Pole, 25, was a high school basketball player before picking up football at Chabot College. He later transferred to Washington State and was a two-year starter.
Pole signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Jets. After New York moved on in October, Pole returned to the Chiefs’ practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster.
In 2025, Pole appeared in five games for the Chiefs and made four starts.
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