Commanders Signed Four To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they signed T Esa Pole, TE Joshua Simon, TE Jack Westover and CB Isaac Yiadom

We have T Esa Pole, TE Joshua Simon, TE Jack Westover and CB Isaac Yiadom to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/UYwImLQpyp — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 1, 2026

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

WR Jaden Bradley DT Byron Cowart CB Fred Davis II C/G Julian Good-Jones QB Sam Hartman RB Robert Henry Jr. OLB D.J. Johnson LB Ale Kaho DT Jeffrey M’Ba RB Craig Reynolds CB Darius Rush T/G Trent Scott OT Esa Pole CB Isaac Yiadom TE Jack Westover TE Joshua Simon

Pole, 25, was a high school basketball player before picking up football at Chabot College. He later transferred to Washington State and was a two-year starter.

Pole signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Jets. After New York moved on in October, Pole returned to the Chiefs’ practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2025, Pole appeared in five games for the Chiefs and made four starts.