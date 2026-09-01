Commanders Signed Four To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Washington Commanders announced they signed T Esa Pole, TE Joshua Simon, TE Jack Westover and CB Isaac Yiadom

Washington’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Jaden Bradley
  2. DT Byron Cowart
  3. CB Fred Davis II
  4. C/G Julian Good-Jones
  5. QB Sam Hartman
  6. RB Robert Henry Jr.
  7. OLB D.J. Johnson
  8. LB Ale Kaho
  9. DT Jeffrey M’Ba
  10. RB Craig Reynolds
  11. CB Darius Rush
  12. T/G Trent Scott
  13. OT Esa Pole 
  14. CB Isaac Yiadom
  15. TE Jack Westover
  16. TE Joshua Simon

Pole, 25, was a high school basketball player before picking up football at Chabot College. He later transferred to Washington State and was a two-year starter. 

Pole signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Jets. After New York moved on in October, Pole returned to the Chiefs’ practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster. 

In 2025, Pole appeared in five games for the Chiefs and made four starts. 

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