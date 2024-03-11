Commanders Signing C Tyler Biadasz For Three Years, $30M

Ian Rapoport reports that the Commanders are expected to sign former Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz.

It’s a three-year deal worth up to $30 million, per Jonathan Jones.

Biadasz, 26, was selected by the Cowboys with their fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He finished out a four-year, $3,129,400 rookie contract that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

In 2023, Biadasz appeared in and started 16 games for the Cowboys at center.

We will have more details on Biadasz and his contract with the Commanders as they become available.