Commanders Signing CB Tre Hawkins

Aaron Wilson of KRPC 2 reports the Commanders are signing CB Tre Hawkins to the practice squad.

It’s worth noting Washington CB Marshon Lattimore suffered a torn ACL and is done for the season.

Hawkins, 25, played collegiately at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Old Dominion University. He was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hawkins signed a four-year, $3,989,520 contract with the Giants, including a $149,520 signing bonus, $149,520 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $997,380. He was entering the final year of that contract when he was let go coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Hawkins appeared in three games and made one start for the Giants, recording ten tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections.