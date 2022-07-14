Commanders Signing DB DeJuan Neal

According to John Keim, the Commanders have agreed to terms on a contract with DB DeJuan Neal on Thursday.

Neal, 25, signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Shepherd back in 2019 but was cut loose after a week. From there, he played for the XFL’s New York Guardians in 2020 and the USFL’s New Jersey Generals in 2022.

During his college career, Neal recorded 29 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, three pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.