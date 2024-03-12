Commanders Signing DE Dante Fowler

According to Jordan Schultz, the Commanders are signing DE Dante Fowler to a contract.

He is a favorite of DC Dan Quinn and has played for him in both Atlanta and Dallas, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Washington has been rebuilding its edge rushing group practically from scratch in free agency.

Fowler, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract in 2020.

Fowler agreed to a pay cut in 2021 that voided the remainder of his deal and he later joined the Cowboys. He returned on a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Fowler appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and three pass defenses.