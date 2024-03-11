Commanders Signing DE Dorance Armstrong To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $45M

Jordan Schultz reports that the Commanders are finalizing a deal to sign Cowboys free agent DE Dorance Armstrong.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Armstrong receives a three-year worth up to $45 million.

Armstrong will be reunited with Dan Quinn in Washington after their time together in Dallas.

This is an interesting upside signing for the Commanders, who traded away their top two edge rushers last year.

Armstrong, 26, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He finished his four-year, $3.12 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to an extension with the Cowboys in 2022.

In 2023, Dorance Armstrong appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 38 tackles, 7.5 sacks and a pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.