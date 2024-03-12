Commanders Signing DL Clelin Ferrell

Dianna Russini reports that the Commanders are expected to sign DL Clelin Ferrell.
Ferrell, 26, was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick out of Clemson in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $31,360,824 rookie contract that included $20,827,872 signing bonus.
Las Vegas declined his fifth-year option and he wound up signing a one-year deal with the 49ers back in March of 2023.
In 2023, Ferrell appeared in 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 28 total tackles, three and a half sacks, one forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.
