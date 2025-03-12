Commanders Signing DT Eddie Goldman

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Commanders are signing DT Eddie Goldman to a one-year contract.

He’ll compete for a role in the defensive tackle rotation.

Goldman, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension with Chicago worth over $42 million, which included $25 million guaranteed.

He was entering the third year of his deal and set to earn a salary of $8,760,000 when Chicago released him.

He had visited with the Ravens but the two sides never reached an agreement. He then signed a one-year deal with the Falcons but retired less than two weeks later, missing the 2022 season.

In March of 2023, Goldman was reinstated by the Falcons but was placed back on the reserve/left squad list in July. He unretired again in 2024 and was re-signed by the Falcons.

In 2024, Goldman appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 16 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.