Commanders Signing LB Bobby Wagner

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are signing veteran LB Bobby Wagner to a one-year contract worth $8.5 million.

The contract includes a max value of $8.5 million and $6 million guaranteed.

The Commanders are completely overhauling their defensive unit under new HC Dan Quinn.

Reports had said that Wagner was unlikely to be back with the Seahawks in 2024 and it looks like the Commanders stepped up to get a deal in place with the future Hall of Famer.

Wagner, 33, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

Los Angeles released Wagner last offseason and he returned to Seattle on a one-year contract.

In 2023, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded a league-leading 183 tackle, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and three pass defenses.

