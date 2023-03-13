Commanders Signing LB Cody Barton To One-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Commanders are signing LB Cody Barton to a one-year contract that is fully guaranteed.

Barton, 26, was the No. 88 overall pick in the third round by the Seahawks out of Utah. The Seahawks traded up with the Vikings to draft him.

He just finished a four-year, $3,404,124 rookie contract that included an $884,124 signing bonus.

In 2022, Barton appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 136 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions.