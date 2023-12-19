Commanders Signing LS Tucker Addington To Practice Squad

According to Nick Jhabvala, the Commanders are signing LS Tucker Addington to the practice squad.

He will likely be elevated to the roster to replace former LS Camaron Cheeseman, who was cut Monday.

Addington worked out for the Commanders earlier this season when they were preparing their list of potential long snapper replacements.

Addington, 26, played collegiately at Sam Houston State. He was not selected during the 2020 NFL Draft and it took him two years to get his first opportunity with the Cowboys practice squad during the 2022 season.

After less than a week, Addington was cut by Dallas but later caught on with the Patriots and had a stint on their active roster.

New England cut him during training camp this year and he had a stint with the Jaguars before being among their final roster cuts.

For his career, Addington has snapped in three games for the Patriots in 2022.