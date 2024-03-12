Commanders Signing LS Tyler Ott To Three-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Commanders are signing veteran LS Tyler Ott to a three-year deal.

Ott, 32, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2014. He lasted just over a year in New England before catching with the Rams for a brief stint and later with the Giants.

He caught on with the Bengals’ practice squad in 2016 and with the Seahawks in 2017. He re-signed two consecutive one-year deals as an exclusive rights free agent with Seattle before signing a three-year extension through 2022. He most recently worked out for the Rams before signing on with the Ravens for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Ott appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded four tackles.