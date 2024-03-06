Commanders Signing TE Zach Ertz To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $5M

According to Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are signing TE Zach Ertz to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million for 2024.

It was reported earlier today that Washington was in contract talks with Ertz and they’ve apparently made enough progress to get a deal done.

This reunited Ertz with Commanders’ new OC Kliff Kingsbury.

Ertz, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him. He caught on with the Lions in January.

In 2023, Ertz appeared in seven games and caught 27 passes for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.