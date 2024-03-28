Commanders Signing WR Olamide Zaccheaus

According to Tom Pelissero, the Commanders have agreed to terms on a contract with WR Olamide Zaccheaus.

Zaccheaus, 26, went undrafted out of Virginia back in 2019 and caught on with the Falcons soon after, making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

Zaccheaus played out the 2022 season under a restricted tender worth $2.4 million. He caught on with the Eagles last year to a one-year deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Zaccheaus appeared in all 17 games for the eagles and recorded 10 receptions for 164 yards (16.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.