Commanders Starting Taylor Heinicke In Week 18 But Sam Howell Also Expected To Play

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Washington Commanders will start QB Taylor Heinicke in Week 18 against the Cowboys.

He adds fifth-round QB Sam Howell is also expected to play at some point now that Washington has been eliminated from the playoffs.

Howell led the NFL in passing yards during the preseason but hasn’t seen any action yet this season.

Howell, 22, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering the 2021 season but fell to the fifth round after a rocky season. He was drafted by the Commanders.

He’s in the first year of a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

During his college career at UNC, Howell completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over the course of 37 games and three seasons. He also rushed for 1,009 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Heinicke, 29, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but wasn’t active for a single game.

The Vikings elected to waive Heinicke with an injury designation coming out of the preseason in 2017 before eventually cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Heinicke had brief stints with the Patriots and Texans before being claimed by the Panthers. Carolina released him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on to Washington’s practice squad late in 2020. He signed a two-year, $8.75 million extension with Washington in 2021.

In 2022, Heinicke has started five games for Washington and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed 17 times for 60 yards and one touchdown.