Commanders Still Taking Trade Calls On DE Chase Young

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are still taking trade calls for DE Chase Young, despite the agreement to send Montez Sweat to the Bears.

It seems unlikely that the Commanders would trade both players, but they’re at least keeping the door open for a team to step up and make them an offer they can’t refuse for Young.

The Commanders declined Young’s fifth-year option but will have their franchise tag available next year in case they can’t sign him to a long-term deal.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

In 2023, Young has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 15 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass deflection.