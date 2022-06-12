Commanders Still Working On New Deal With WR Terry McLaurin

Nicki Jhabvala reports that while talks are continuing between the Washington Commanders and WR Terry McLaurin, the two sides are still far apart on a potential new deal.

McLaurin is still not expected to attend minicamp and is continuing to work out on his own in Florida.

McLaurin, 26, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He entering the final year of a four-year, $3,962,594 contract.

McLaurin is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games for Washington and caught 77 of 130 targets for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more news on McLaurin as it becomes available.