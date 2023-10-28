Commanders Trade Plans Expected To Hinge On Outcome Of Week 8 Game

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders’ decision whether to trade away some of their players before the deadline will be influenced by the outcome of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Should the Commanders pull out a win, they would be 4-4 with a chance to push for a playoff spot. However, a loss and they drop to 3-5 with three losses against NFC East opponents.

Should the Commanders opt to trade players, Schefter mentions that the focus will be on DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat, who are both in the final year of their respective deals.

It’s unlikely that Washington will be able to re-sign both players next year, which is why at least one of them could traded next week.

Schefter says at least one team has inquired about Sweat up to this point, but Washington plans to be patient.

Schefter adds that teams have also inquired about a trade for DL Jonathan Allen, but Washington is not willing to move him and wouldn’t even entire the conversation.

Commanders ownership has reportedly instructed the front office and the coaching staff to do what’s best for the team in terms of trades.

Other potential trade candidates for the Commanders, according to Schefter, include QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Curtis Samuel, LB Cody Barton and CB Kendall Fuller.

We’ll have more regarding the Commanders as the news is available.