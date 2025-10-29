Commanders Tried Out Three Defensive Ends

Per the wire, the Commanders tried out three veteran defensive ends on Wednesday ahead of the deadline.

The three vets included DeMarcus Walker, Kingsley Jonathan, and Malik Reed.

Walker, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract with Denver and opted to sign a one-year deal with the Texans in April of 2021.

Walker signed a one-year deal with the Titans in 2022. The Bears signed him to a three-year deal in 2023. From there, Walker has most recently tried out for the Lions back in April, but still remains a free agent.

In 2024, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.