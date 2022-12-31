Commanders Make Four Moves, Promote DL David Bada

The Washington Commanders announced Saturday that they’ve promoted international pathway program DL David Bada to their active roster and waived DL Daniel Wise.

The team is also elevating RB Jaret Patterson and S Troy Apke to their active roster for their game against the Browns.

Wise, 26, went undrafted out of Kansas back in 2019 before catching on with the Dallas Cowboys. He bounced on and off the practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team before being waived in 2020.

He later signed with the Cardinals practice squad but was let go just six days later. Wise then signed a futures deal with Washington back in 2021 but did not make the 53-man roster. He was signed to the team’s practice squad the day after being released.

In 2022, Wise has appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and recorded one tackle.