Commanders Waive Former First-Round CB Emmanuel Forbes, Place RB Austin Ekeler On IR

The Washington Commanders officially waived former first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes on Saturday and placed RB Austin Ekeler on injured reserve.
The Commanders also elevated DT Carl Davis and K Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad.
Ekeler will miss at least the next three games on injured reserve before he can be activated.
Forbes was a trade candidate leading up to the deadline, so it’s not all that surprising that the Commanders ultimately decided to move on.
Forbes, 23, was a first-round pick of the Commanders in the 2023 draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $15 million rookie contract through 2026 and is making a base salary of $915k in 2024.
In 2024, Forbes has appeared in six games for Washington and recorded seven total tackles, one pass defense and an interception.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!