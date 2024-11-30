Commanders Waive Former First-Round CB Emmanuel Forbes, Place RB Austin Ekeler On IR

The Washington Commanders officially waived former first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes on Saturday and placed RB Austin Ekeler on injured reserve.

The Commanders also elevated DT Carl Davis and K Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad.

Ekeler will miss at least the next three games on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Forbes was a trade candidate leading up to the deadline, so it’s not all that surprising that the Commanders ultimately decided to move on.

Forbes, 23, was a first-round pick of the Commanders in the 2023 draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $15 million rookie contract through 2026 and is making a base salary of $915k in 2024.

In 2024, Forbes has appeared in six games for Washington and recorded seven total tackles, one pass defense and an interception.