Commanders Won’t Exercise DE Chase Young’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders are not going to pick up the fifth-year option for DE Chase Young.

While things have been trending this way for some time — Commanders HC Ron Rivera has steadfastly refused to commit one way or another when asked about this topic for months — it’s still a surprise for the former No. 2 overall pick and defensive rookie of the year.

Since his rookie year, however, Young has battled injuries and has just 1.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

2023 is now the final year of Young’s deal and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. It’s possible he could still be signed to an extension if he has a good season. That’s what happened with the Commanders and DT Daron Payne last year.

The option would have been a little over $17 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Young appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded five total tackles and one pass deflection.