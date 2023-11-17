Commanders Worked Out DE Jordan Willis

The Washington Commanders brought in free agent DE Jordan Willis for a tryout on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Willis, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. Willis was in the third year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Bengals waived him in September of 2020.

Willis was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets and later traded to the 49ers back in October 2020. He made a base salary of $865,250 for the 2020 season before returning to San Francisco.

The Raiders signed Willis to a contract this past March only to release him coming out of the preseason. He had brief stints with the Raiders and Saints.

In 2022, Willis appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery.