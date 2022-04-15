Commanders Worked Out Nevada QB Carson Strong & TE Cole Turner

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Commanders held a private draft workout this week for Nevada QB Carson Strong and TE Cole Turner.

Strong finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. He may not be as well known as some of the other quarterbacks in this class, but Strong could end up being a mid-round pick when all is said and done.

Lance Zierlien compares him to former QB Drew Bledsoe.

During his four-year college career, Strong completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 9,379 yards (7.5 YPA), 74 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 32 career games.

