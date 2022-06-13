Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Won’t Attend Minicamp

According to Adam Schefter, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin does not plan to attend mandatory minicamp this week.

He and the team are negotiating a new contract extension as McLaurin enters the final year of his rookie deal. Things are apparently far enough apart between the two sides that McLaurin feels it necessary to send a message by skipping minicamp.

Washington could fine McLaurin in the range of $90,000 for missing all three days of minicamp. However, they can also forgive those fines as part of negotiations later on.

The wide receiver market has exploded this offseason and it’s likely McLaurin is looking at a deal well north of $20 million a year, perhaps closer to $25 million annually.

McLaurin, 26, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $3,962,594 contract.

McLaurin is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games for Washington and caught 77 of 130 targets for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more news on McLaurin as it becomes available.