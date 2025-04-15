Complete List Of Steelers Top 30 Visits

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the first known team this year to complete draft visits with their full allotment of 30 prospects.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

The deadline to complete these visits is Wednesday, April 16. Every team handles these a little differently, with some teams electing not to host prospects for facility visits at all.

The Steelers are one of a few teams who consistently report these visits to local media. They also historically have placed a decent amount of weight on these visits and many current players were once hosted for 30 visits.

Here’s the full list of 30 visits for the Steelers.

In addition, there were four other prospects who were reported as visits but did not count toward the limit because they were local prospects. Local visits are for players who went to college or high school within a certain radius of the team.

Pittsburgh S Donovan McMillon (Ryan Fowler) West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum (Brooke Pryor) Pittsburgh TE Gavin Bartholomew (Brooke Pryor) Pittsburgh K Ben Sauls (Brooke Pryor)

For more on other activity by the Steelers this draft season, including pro day meetings, private workouts, formal Combine interviews and more, check out our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.