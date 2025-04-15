Complete List Of Steelers Top 30 Visits

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the first known team this year to complete draft visits with their full allotment of 30 prospects.
Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.
The deadline to complete these visits is Wednesday, April 16. Every team handles these a little differently, with some teams electing not to host prospects for facility visits at all.
The Steelers are one of a few teams who consistently report these visits to local media. They also historically have placed a decent amount of weight on these visits and many current players were once hosted for 30 visits.
Here’s the full list of 30 visits for the Steelers.
- Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders (Gerry Dulac)
- Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (Mike DeFabo)
- Louisville QB Tyler Shough (Brooke Pryor)
- Syracuse QB Kyle McCord for a visit. (Adam Schefter)
- North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson (Brooke Pryor)
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson (Tony Pauline)
- Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten (Justin Melo)
- Kansas State RB DJ Giddens (Justin Melo)
- UCF RB R.J. Harvey (Justin Melo)
- Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas RB Jaydon Blue (Jordan Reid)
- Texas WR Matthew Golden (Brooke Pryor)
- Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins (Nick Farabaugh)
- Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel (MLFootball)
- TCU WR Savion Williams (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Oregon DL Derrick Harmon (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart (Ryan Fowler)
- Toledo DT Darius Alexander (Justin Melo)
- Florida State DT Joshua Farmer (YouTube)
- SMU DT Elijah Roberts (Joseph Hoyt)
- Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell (Nick Farabugh)
- Ole Miss DT J.J. Pegues (Brooke Pryor)
- Iowa DT Yahya Black (Ray Fittipaldo)
- SMU DT Jared Harrison-Hunte (Nick Farabaugh)
- Ole Miss CB Trey Amos (Mike Garafolo)
- Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas (Brooke Pryor)
- Minnesota DB Justin Walley (Ray Fittipaldo)
- South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori (Nick Farabugh)
In addition, there were four other prospects who were reported as visits but did not count toward the limit because they were local prospects. Local visits are for players who went to college or high school within a certain radius of the team.
- Pittsburgh S Donovan McMillon (Ryan Fowler)
- West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum (Brooke Pryor)
- Pittsburgh TE Gavin Bartholomew (Brooke Pryor)
- Pittsburgh K Ben Sauls (Brooke Pryor)
For more on other activity by the Steelers this draft season, including pro day meetings, private workouts, formal Combine interviews and more, check out our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!