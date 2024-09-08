Conflicting Reports On Packers’ Interest In Ryan Tannehill

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers have not reached out to any veteran free agents and are not expected to pursue signing one including Ryan Tannehill.

According to Dianna Russini, the Packers reached out to Tannehill along with some other teams.

Pelissero says the Packers are focused on preparing Malik Willis and Sean Clifford to start in place of Jordan Love, who is expected to be back on the “sooner end of the initial 3-6 week timeline.”

Tannehill, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal. He made $27 million in the final year of his deal in 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Tannehill appeared in 10 games for the Titans and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 74 rushing yards on 14 carries and an additional touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Packers quarterback situation as the news is available.