Contracts Of 14 Players Officially Void Friday

The contracts for 14 players officially voided on Friday, which means they will be free agents this offseason. This is according to Joel Corry’s breakdown of 2022 NFL offseason dates.

The full list includes:

Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement from the NFL a few weeks ago.

Roethlisberger, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract extension in 2020 that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger was owed $19 million for the 2021 season when he agreed to a $5 million pay cut that also made 2021 the final year of his deal.

For his career, Roethlisberger played 18 seasons and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 64,088 yards, 418 touchdowns, 211 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 93.5.

Ingram, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.39 million rookie contract that included 7.61 million guaranteed before the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $7,751,000 for the 2017 season.

The Chargers placed the franchise tag on Ingram in 2017 before later signing him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $42 million guaranteed. He played out that deal and signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers for 2021.

The Steelers traded Ingram to the Chiefs midseason for a sixth-round pick.

In 2021, Ingram appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and Steelers, recording 25 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.

Smith-Schuster, 25, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract that included a $1.19 million signing bonus before re-joining the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal.

Smith-Schuster will, once again, be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Smith-Schuster appeared in five games for the Steelers and caught 15 passes for 129 yards (8.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.