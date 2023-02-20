Contracts Set To Void For Four Eagles Players Today, Including CB James Bradberry & DT Javon Hargrave

According to Joel Corry, the contracts of four Eagles players are set to become void today including CB James Bradberry, LB T.J. Edwards, DT Javon Hargrave, and LB Kyzir White.

The respective dead money hit for each player is $4.972 million for Bradberry, $711,000 for Edwards, $11.956 million for Hargrave, and $1.172 million for White.

Hargrave, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

He just finished the final year of that contract and made $12.75 million in 2022 and is expected to make a big splash in the free agent market after posting a career-high 11 sacks.

In 2022, Hargrave appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 60 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 interior defensive lineman out of 126 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 2023 Free Agents list.