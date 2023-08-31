Cooper Kupp Had Setback, Day-To-Day With Hamstring Injury

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday that WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) suffered a setback and is considered day-to-day.
“We’re obviously a much better team when he’s out there,” McVay said, per Ian Rapoport.
If Kupp is really just day-to-day, he should have a good shot of being available Week 1. However, if the injury is worse than the Rams are letting on, there’s a chance he could be held out to begin the season.
Kupp has been dealing with a hamstring injury this summer.
Kupp, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.
The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.
In 2022, Kupp appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!