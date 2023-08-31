Cooper Kupp Had Setback, Day-To-Day With Hamstring Injury

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday that WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) suffered a setback and is considered day-to-day.

“We’re obviously a much better team when he’s out there,” McVay said, per Ian Rapoport.

If Kupp is really just day-to-day, he should have a good shot of being available Week 1. However, if the injury is worse than the Rams are letting on, there’s a chance he could be held out to begin the season.

Kupp has been dealing with a hamstring injury this summer.

Kupp, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2022, Kupp appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.