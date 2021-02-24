Corey Linsley Unlikely To Be Back With Packers?

According to Bill Huber, Packers C Corey Linsley still has not had any contract discussions with the Packers ahead of free agency.

Huber says the expectation is Linsley will test the market and end up signing elsewhere.

Linsley is set to be an unrestricted free agent but the team had not had any talks with him during the regular season.

“My agent hasn’t had any talks with the Packers,” Linsley said after the NFC Championship Game. “That’s obviously not to say something couldn’t happen, but up to this point it’s kind of been complimentary but nothing of substance. We’ll move forward with that. It is what it is. I felt like I personally had a good year. We obviously didn’t get the goal that we wanted to, but I felt like I put out some good film. Hopefully a team values that and we’ll move into free agency with that in mind.”

Huber says to keep an eye on the Jaguars, Chargers, Ravens and Dolphins as potential landing spots for Linsley, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2020.

Linsley, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2014. He was finishing out the final year of his four-year, $2,405,000 contract that included a $1,797,000 base salary when he signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension with the Packers in 2017.

He is currently set to become a free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Linsley appeared in 13 games for the Packers, starting all of them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 1 center out of 36 qualifying players.

