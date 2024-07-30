Cowboys Activate CB Trevon Diggs From PUP List

Per Jon Machota, the Cowboys activated CB Trevon Diggs from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

Diggs unfortunately suffered a season-ending ACL tear in practice back in late September and was still recovering.

Diggs, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2023, Diggs appeared in two games for the Cowboys and recorded four tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and three passes defended.