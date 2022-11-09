Cowboys Activate DE Tarell Basham, Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have activated DE Tarell Basham from injured reserve.

The @dallascowboys activated DE Tarell Basham from Reserve/Injured on Wednesday. The club also signed T George Moore and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 9, 2022

Dallas also signed OTs George Moore and Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

Basham, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He was waived a year later and claimed off waivers by the Jets and played out his four-year, $3.35 million contract.

He signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Cowboys in 2021 and is in the final year of his contract.

In 2021, Basham appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.