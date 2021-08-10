Cowboys Activate WR Amari Cooper From PUP List

The Cowboys announced they have activated WR Amari Cooper from the PUP list after he passed his physical, per Michael Gehlken.

Gehlken adds Cooper probably won’t practice right away as the team eases him back from offseason ankle surgery. But he could participate in walkthroughs.

Cooper has been dealing with some ankle problems after having surgery this offseason to correct an issue he played through last season.

The team has said it doesn’t expect the ankle to be an issue that keeps him out of the regular season.

Cooper, 27, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

Cooper is set to make base salaries of $20 million over the next two seasons.

In 2020, Cooper appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and caught 92 passes for 1,114 yards receiving and five touchdowns.