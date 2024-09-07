Cowboys Activate WR CeeDee Lamb, Elevate LB Nick Vigil

The Dallas Cowboys have officially activated WR CeeDee Lamb from the exempt list on Saturday and elevated LB Nick Vigil to their active roster.
Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.
Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.
Lamb was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a four-year, $136 million deal a few weeks ago.
In 2023, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.
