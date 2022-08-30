Cowboys Activate WR Michael Gallup From PUP List

The Dallas Cowboys officially activated WR Michael Gallup from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

Gallup, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Cowboys.

In 2021, Gallup appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and caught 35 passes for 445 yards receiving and two touchdowns.