Cowboys Activating CB DaRon Bland

The Dallas Cowboys will activate CB DaRon Bland from injured reserve today, per Ed Werder.

This was the final day of his three-week window after being designated to return, otherwise Bland would have reverted back to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Werder adds Dallas was initially optimistic about Bland playing a couple of weeks ago but he experienced some discomfort with his surgically repaired foot.

In a corresponding move, the Cowboys are placing CB Amani Oruwariye on injured reserve, per Calvin Watkins.

Bland, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Cowboys out of Fresno State back in 2022.

He is currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $985,00 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Bland played in 17 games for the Cowboys, recording 69 tackles and 15 passes defended. He also led the league with nine interceptions and set the NFL record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season with five.