Cowboys Activating TE Luke Schoonmaker From NFI List

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy told reporters that second-round TE Luke Schoonmaker will be activated from the non-football injury list and return to practice Monday, per Todd Archer.

Schoonmaker has been sidelined with plantar fasciitis for the first couple weeks of training camp.

Schoonmaker, 24, was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares him to Bills TE Dawson Knox.

He signed a four-year, $6,266,686 rookie contract that includes a $1,557,590 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,139,397 in 2023.

During his four years at Michigan, Schoonmaker appeared in 23 games and caught 54 passes for 637 yards and seven touchdowns.