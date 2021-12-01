Cowboys Activating WR Amari Cooper From COVID-19 List

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are expected to activate WR Amari Cooper from the COVID-19 list today.

The plan is for Cooper to play on Thursday against the Saints, per Gehlken. Ed Werder also reported Cooper is traveling with the team and was on track to play.

The veteran wideout has missed the past two games after having to sit out 10 days following a positive COVID-19 test. Cooper was not vaccinated but is now considered immunized.

Cooper, 27, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

Cooper is set to make base salaries of $20 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Cooper has appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and caught 44 passes for 583 yards receiving and five touchdowns.