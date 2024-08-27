Cowboys Announce First 53-Man Roster

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Dallas Cowboys have cut their roster down to 53 players for the 2024 season. 

The team announced its moves, including these cuts: 

  1. T Josh Ball
  2. DB Josh Butler
  3. RB Snoop Conner
  4. WR Jalen Cropper
  5. RB Malik Davis
  6. DT Denzel Daxon
  7. TE Princeton Fant
  8. DB Kemon Hall
  9. WR Kelvin Harmon
  10. DB Emany Johnson
  11. WR Racey McMath
  12. LB Brock Mogensen
  13. DT Justin Rogers
  14. DB Julius Wood
  15. RB Royce Freeman
  16. LB Darius Harris
  17. DE Carl Lawson
  18. C Dakoda Shepley
  19. LB Nick Vigil

In addition to these moves, the Cowboys traded TE Peyton Hendershot, placed OT Nathan Thomas and CB DaRon Bland on injured reserve (Bland was designated to return) and placed WR CeeDee Lamb on the commissioner exempt list. 

They also officially signed DT Linval Joseph

