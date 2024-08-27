Cowboys Announce First 53-Man Roster

The Dallas Cowboys have cut their roster down to 53 players for the 2024 season.

The team announced its moves, including these cuts:

In addition to these moves, the Cowboys traded TE Peyton Hendershot, placed OT Nathan Thomas and CB DaRon Bland on injured reserve (Bland was designated to return) and placed WR CeeDee Lamb on the commissioner exempt list.

They also officially signed DT Linval Joseph.