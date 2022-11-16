Cowboys Announce Five Moves, Including Signing DE Takkarist McKinley To PS

The Cowboys announced five moves on Wednesday, including signing DE Takkarist McKinley and WR Antonio Callaway to their practice squad.

In addition to signing C Brock Hoffman to their practice squad, the team is also placing C Alec Lindstrom on injured reserve and releasing DE Mike Tafua from the practice squad.

McKinley, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.85 million for the 2020 season when the Falcons waived him.

The Bengals claimed McKinley off of waivers from the Falcons but he failed a physical and was once again waived and later claimed by the 49ers before once again being waived with a failed physical designation. The Raiders finally claimed McKinley off waivers.

Following his stint with the Raiders, the Browns signed McKinley to a one-year deal last year. Tennessee recently signed McKinley to their practice squad, but he was signed by the Rams before being released shortly after.

In 2021, McKinley has appeared in 11 games for the Browns, totaling 18 total tackles including three tackles for loss. He’s also tallied 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

Callaway, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,177,856 contract that included a $717,856 signing bonus.

The Browns waived Callaway during the season and he had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad at the start of the regular season and eventually called him up.

Miami waived Callaway and he later signed a futures contract with the Chiefs last year.

In 2020, Callaway appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught two passes for 20 yards receiving.