Cowboys Announce Five Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced five roster moves on Saturday, including placing RB Rico Dowdle and WR Simi Fehoko on injured reserve.

– RB Malik Davis — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 15, 2022

Fehoko, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and is the cousin of Chargers DE Breiden Fehoko.

In 2022 Fehoko has appeared in five games for the Cowboys, catching three passes for 24 yards.