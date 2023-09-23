Cowboys Announce Four Moves Including Placing CB Trevon Diggs On IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 3 game against the Cardinals.
The full list includes:
- Cowboys signed CB C.J. Goodwin to their active roster.
- Cowboys elevated C Brock Hoffman and C Sean Harlow to their active roster.
- Cowboys placed CB Trevon Diggs on injured reserve.
Diggs unfortunately suffered a season-ending ACL tear in practice this week.
Diggs, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.
Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas this past July.
