Cowboys Announce Four Moves Including Placing CB Trevon Diggs On IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 3 game against the Cardinals.

The full list includes:

Cowboys signed CB C.J. Goodwin to their active roster.

to their active roster. Cowboys elevated C Brock Hoffman and C Sean Harlow to their active roster.

and C to their active roster. Cowboys placed CB Trevon Diggs on injured reserve.

Diggs unfortunately suffered a season-ending ACL tear in practice this week.

Diggs, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas this past July.