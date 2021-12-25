Cowboys Announce Four Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Saturday, including activating defensive backs Donovan Wilson and Maurice Canady from injured reserve.

The team is also elevating safeties Kyron Brown and Darian Thompson to the active roster for their upcoming game.

Wilson, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million deal and is set to make a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded 18 total tackles and one pass deflection.